Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Germany pledges to make more young Nigerians employable – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Germany pledges to make more young Nigerians employable
Vanguard
expressed his government's commitment to providing more technical training to young Nigerians, to enhance their employability. Awoyele told newsmen in Lagos that the German Government had since 2012 been working with the Organised Private Sector …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.