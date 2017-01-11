Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Germany to deploy helicopters, more soldiers to UN mission in Mali

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

File picture shows a German-French attack helicopter Eurocopter PAH-2/UHU called "Tiger" released by the German Defence Ministry in Bonn, March 7, 2001. REUTERS/German Defence Ministry/Files

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

“The four attack helicopters and a similar number of transport machines will stay in Mali until mid-2018.”

The post Germany to deploy helicopters, more soldiers to UN mission in Mali appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.