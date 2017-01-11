Germany to deploy helicopters, more soldiers to UN mission in Mali
“The four attack helicopters and a similar number of transport machines will stay in Mali until mid-2018.”
The post Germany to deploy helicopters, more soldiers to UN mission in Mali appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG