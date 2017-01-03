Gernot Rohr: Super Eagles coach to work for French TV during AFCON

Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles, Rohr will also keep an eye on Nigeria’s opponents in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Gernot Rohr will be travelling to Gabon for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with his team.

Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2017 Afcon after losing the only spot to Egypt in the group qualifiers.

Rohr who was appointed Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles in 2016 has reportedly taken up a job as a pundit for a French Television for the AFCON in Gabon.

“Rohr will be a pundit for a French television network at the AFCON in Gabon,” s source quoted by African Football said.

At the AFCON which kicks off on Saturday, January 14, Rohr will also keep an eye on Nigeria’s opponents in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Algeria and Cameroon who are with Nigeria in Group B of the World Cup qualifiers are competing at the 2017 Afcons.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

