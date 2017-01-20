Gerrard Back At Liverpool As Academy Coach

Steven Gerrard is back at Liverpool, with the next stage of his career confirmed as he joins the club in a coaching capacity.

The Liverpool legend is working towards getting his UEFA ‘A’ licence, and will begin his duties in February. He’ll be a floater, before an age group he’ll oversee will be assigned to him as he goes on.

Gerrard has come full circle, as he joined Liverpool’s youth structure at eight in 1987, before becoming captain of the club and lifting his fifth UCL trophy in a Liverpool shirt.

“It feels like completing the circle; returning to the place where professionally it all began,” Gerrard said.

“However, this isn’t a decision based on emotion – it’s about what I can offer and contribute to Liverpool.

“I don’t think I need to explain to people what this football club means to me, but when I knew coming back was a serious option I wanted to make sure it was a substantive role and a role in which I could really help the organisation.

“Meeting with [Academy director] Alex Inglethorpe, seeing the work they are currently doing and want to do in the future at Kirkby, it just felt right. The right option at the right time, for all parties involved.

“This gives me a great opportunity to learn and develop as a coach, while at the same time offering my knowledge, ideas and experience to the young players at an important period of their development.”

