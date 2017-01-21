Gerrard returns to Liverpool as coach

By Emmanuel Okogba

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has returned to the club he spent a greater part of his club football career with but only in a coaching capacity in the academy.

Gerrard had served as a captain during his 17 years stay at Liverpool, scoring a total of 120 goals in 502 Premier League appearances before joining MLS side LA Galaxy in 2015.

Speaking on his return, Gerrard said “It feels like completing the circle; returning to the place where professionally it all began. However, this isn’t a decision based on emotion – it’s about what I can offer and contribute to Liverpool.”

The former England captain will start work February with a role in the professional development phase working with academy director Alex Inglethorpe.

