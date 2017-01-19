Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Get Embroiled in Crazy, Love-Hate Relationships with Mbali Mbatha’s “Working for the Enemy” #LiterallyWhatsHot

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

I like to say that I’m the last person you’d catch reading a romance novel. My reason is that they’re boring and predictable. Yada yada yada. And while that’s mostly true, sometimes my inner needy child comes out and I just want to lie down with six slices of chocolate cake and a bottle of Limca, […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.