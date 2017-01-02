Get experts to tackle economic challenges, PDP tells Buhari

By Ben Agande

Abuja — The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently employ the services of economic experts to put in place viable policies that would revamp the nation’s ailing economy.

In his New Year message to Nigerians,National Chairman of the party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, blamed the crisis in the country on bad policies of government.

The statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, urged Nigerians to work harder and not be discouraged by the present economic crisis.

He said: “The National Chairman of PDP, Makarfi, on behalf of all organs of the PDP and its family nationwide, compliment Nigerians as we usher in the New Year 2017.

“We charge Nigerians in this New Year to work harder and trust in their capacities to surmount the current economic condition in the country by the grace of God. The bad policies of the All Progressives Congress, APC-led government, no doubt, have occasioned this economic recession with its attendant consequences of extreme hardship, starvation, deprivation, insecurity and rise in ethnic, sectional and political agitations for self-determination.

“The ‘transformation agenda’ of the last PDP administration brought a lot of hope to Nigerians, the African sub region and our economy at large. Nigeria’s economy, before handing over to the APC in May 2015, was declared the largest and the fastest growing in Africa (number one) which is now nowhere near number 30. Why is that? Incompetence it is.

“It is no gainsaying that the PDP had better policies and programmes of reforming Nigeria’s economy to provide better living condition for its citizens’ well-being, which it did. We hope the government of the day changes its policies of high taxations with almost non-economic activity while providing palliatives in 2017 to reduce the effect of the recession, and the country will be better for it in the coming years.

“Against this backdrop, we again advise the APC-led administration in this year 2017 to urgently employ the services of economic experts to put in place viable policies that will revamp our ailing economy.

“We are presently in recession because of significant decline in government business in both internal and external spheres. The Federal Government should increase money supply, cause rise in disposable income (spending) and decrease mindless taxations which have led to high inflation and multiple prices in money market.”

