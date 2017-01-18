Get Ready For Bryan Cranston And James Corden Kissing Live On TV [Video]

The men of Hollywood are on a mission to show the world it’s pretty okay for two men to touch lips – well, at least that’s what appears to be happening.

From Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield smooching at the Globes (later followed by Garfield and Stephen Colbert), Bryan Cranston puckered his lips to show the audience of James Corden’s The Late Night Show the difference between a friendly peck and a lip lock.

The moment was prompted when Corden asked Cranston how he had met his wife of 27 years:

As actors do, we greeted each other each time we saw each other. One time, we kissed each other, and the duration of the kiss exceeded the normal amount allotted for a friendly kiss. Do you know what I mean?

Of course this led to a must-see demonstration of the incident, which had both Cranston and Corden reeling with feelings. It’s pretty cute, so watch below:

But that wasn’t the best part of the show.

The three guests, along with the show’s host and bandleader, acted in a skit using Kanye West lyrics. It’s great:

