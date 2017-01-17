Getting a smart thermostat may have gotten easier as Nest expands globally

Beginning February 15, folks in Austria, Germany, Italy, and Spain will be able to purchase a smart thermostat or any other Nest product either via an online retailer or at a brick and mortar store.

The post Getting a smart thermostat may have gotten easier as Nest expands globally appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

