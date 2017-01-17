Pages Navigation Menu

Getting a smart thermostat may have gotten easier as Nest expands globally

Posted on Jan 17, 2017

Beginning February 15, folks in Austria, Germany, Italy, and Spain will be able to purchase a smart thermostat or any other Nest product either via an online retailer or at a brick and mortar store.

