GFF Approves $20m For Reproductive Health In North-east Nigeria

Not less than $20 million has been approved by the Global Financing Facility (GFF) as grant to tackle Reproductive Maternal Neonatal Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCAH) in the North-eastern part of the country.

The funds, which is part of $40 million to be accessed by the Federal Government is to be expended on addressing preventable deaths, while improving the health of women, children and adolescents in the region.

The GFF disclosed this at the occasion of the Nigeria Service Delivery Innovation Challenge (NSDIC) Showcase on Thursday, in Abuja.

The NSDIC is a platform, which brings Stakeholders, Public and Private Sector to brainstorm on how to support the Global Financing Facility for every woman and every child in Nigeria.

In his address, Senior Health Specialist at the World Bank, Dr Oluwole Odutolu noted that the GFF works to support countries in the transition toward sustainable domestic financing of RMNCAH adding that the remaining $20 million will be made available to the Nigerian Government upon completion of finding out innovative ways to make investments for reproductive health intervention.

“The development objective of the Additional Financing is to increase the delivery and use of high impact maternal and child health interventions and improve quality of care at selected health facilities in the participating states”, he said.

Speaking further, the Minster of State for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire said the continuous poor health indices of the country, which is made worst by insurgent activities in the north east calls for quick and strategic interventions.

Similarly, the Minister of Industry Trade and Investment, Dr Okechukwu Enelamah said it is high time Nigeria looked inward for accelerated development in the health sector.

