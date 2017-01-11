Ghana: Parliament Sets Up Committee to Facilitate Govt Business – AllAfrica.com
|
Ghana News Agency
|
Ghana: Parliament Sets Up Committee to Facilitate Govt Business
AllAfrica.com
Parliament has constituted a 20 member selection committee to facilitate the selection of members into the various Committees of the House. The committee, chaired by Rt. Hon Speaker of Parliament, Aaron Mike Oquaye is expected to select members for the …
Like our Facebook page
I agree with Amidu's assessment of Parliament but…- Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
Parliament goes on recess till January 24
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG