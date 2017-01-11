Pages Navigation Menu

Ghana: Parliament Sets Up Committee to Facilitate Govt Business – AllAfrica.com

Ghana News Agency

Ghana: Parliament Sets Up Committee to Facilitate Govt Business
AllAfrica.com
Parliament has constituted a 20 member selection committee to facilitate the selection of members into the various Committees of the House. The committee, chaired by Rt. Hon Speaker of Parliament, Aaron Mike Oquaye is expected to select members for the …
