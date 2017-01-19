Pages Navigation Menu

Ghana sending soldiers to The Gambia

Posted on Jan 19, 2017

ecowas-troopGhana’s new president has announced he is sending 205 soldiers to The Gambia as part of a regional force to enforce the result of the country’s disputed election.

Nana Akufo-Addo said in a statement late Wednesday that he had “approved and authorised the deployment of a combat team of 205 troops, backed with the appropriate logistical equipment”.

Nigeria on Thursday said it was contributing 200 soldiers and air assets, including fighter jets, to the regional force while Senegal, The Gambia’s neighbour, said its troops were “on alert”.

Opposition candidate Adama Barrow won the December 1 election and was due to take office on Thursday.

But Yahya Jammeh, who seized power in a coup two decades ago, has refused to recognise the result, launched a legal challenge and declared a state of emergency.

