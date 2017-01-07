Ghana swears in Akufo-Addo as president leftright 3/3leftright

Nana Akufo-Addo was sworn in as Ghana’s president on Saturday in a ceremony attended by dozens of African leaders, sealing a rare peaceful transfer of power in a region plagued by political crises. Akufo-Addo, 72, a former opposition leader, defeated incumbent John Dramani Mahama in elections a month ago. The major cocoa and gold exporter…

