Ghana swears in Akufo-Addo as president leftright 3/3leftright
Nana Akufo-Addo was sworn in as Ghana’s president on Saturday in a ceremony attended by dozens of African leaders, sealing a rare peaceful transfer of power in a region plagued by political crises. Akufo-Addo, 72, a former opposition leader, defeated incumbent John Dramani Mahama in elections a month ago. The major cocoa and gold exporter…
The post Ghana swears in Akufo-Addo as president leftright 3/3leftright appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG