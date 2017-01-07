Ghana swears in Akufo-Addo as president
Nana Akufo-Addo has been sworn in as Ghana’s new president. Heads of state from across Africa and thousands of guests and dignitaries watched the 72-year-old former human rights lawyer take the oath of office at a ceremony in the capital’s Independence Square today. Taking the oath of office, which represents the latest peaceful handover of …
