Ghana swears in Akufo-Addo as president

Nana Akufo-Addo has been sworn in as Ghana’s new president. Heads of state from across Africa and thousands of guests and dignitaries watched the 72-year-old former human rights lawyer take the oath of office at a ceremony in the capital’s Independence Square today. Taking the oath of office, which represents the latest peaceful handover of …

