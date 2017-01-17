Ghana’s feat is a valuable learning experience – Team CCSF

When they left Nigeria, they wanted to use the 8th Korean Cup Taekwondo championships in Ghana

to garner experience being their first international tournament but they defied odds to cart

home medals and awards at the two-day tournament held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This aptly captured the feat achieved by the four-man Team Chika Chukwumerije Sports Foundation

(CCSF) at the Ghana tournament with gold medalists – Peter Itiku and Elizabeth Anyanacho as well

as bronze medallist, Darius Danlami attesting to their initial mission in Ghana.

For Team Captain, Peter Itiku, the tournament has helped to unearth his weaknesses. “”Winning

the gold medal inspires me to do more. We came here just for the experience and it was meant to

be a training session. It is the experience that was important. The medals were just a bonus. I

am grateful to all my opponents for the weakness they exposed in me, despite my victory,” Itiku,

the 19-year-old champion in the male -87k said.

Also, Elizabeth Anyanacho, who clinched the gold medal in the female -73kg said: “I just came

here to put into practice what we have been taught in Abuja by Sabonim Chika. I feel more

confident to confront the certain challenges I know are ahead of us.”

Even bronze medallist in the male -63kg, Darius Danlami corroborated his teammates when he said:

“All my bouts were very tough, and it made me see first-hand how difficult it is to be a

champion. The entire journey has been a great learning experience. We made new friends, tasted

the local Ghanaian cuisine, learnt a bit of their language. It was not just about taekwondo, we

learnt valuable life lessons.”

Impressed with the results achieved by the visiting CCSF team, champion in the -68kg female

category, Ghana’s Augusta Agbozo said: “It is amazing that Team CCSF came with just four

athletes, but are leaving with three medals and two trophies. What would have happened if they

brought their entire team? Given the fact that this is the very first competition for these

young athletes, it is truly extraordinary.”

For the founder of CCSF and three-time Olympian, Chika Chukwumerije, the journey is still far.

“They came here for the experience, and I am happy for the confidence the medals will give them.

I am sad as a lack of funding support made us drop six other fantastic young athletes. I hope

the performance of these ones will galvanize more support for this ambitious project,” the 2008

Beijing Olympic Games medallist said.

Five countries including host – Ghana, Nigeria, Niger Republic, Togo and Cote D’Ivoire took part

in the tournament with nine-man Niger Republic carting home the overall title with five gold,

two silver and one bronze medals.

