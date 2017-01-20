Ghana’s new government says will review $918 million IMF deal – Yahoo Finance
|
GhanaWeb
|
Ghana's new government says will review $918 million IMF deal
Yahoo Finance
ACCRA, Jan 20 (Reuters) – Ghana's new government plans to review its $918 million programme with the International Monetary Fund because it may need more money for its spending plans, a minister-designate said on Friday. The three-year programme, …
'Never did I Say Only Akans Should Lead Ghana' – Osafo Maafo
Osafo-Marfo justifies Senior Minister porfolio
Energy VALCO will be resurrected – Osafo Marfo assures
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG