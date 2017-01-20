Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ghana’s new government says will review $918 million IMF deal – Yahoo Finance

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


GhanaWeb

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Ghana's new government says will review $918 million IMF deal
Yahoo Finance
ACCRA, Jan 20 (Reuters) – Ghana's new government plans to review its $918 million programme with the International Monetary Fund because it may need more money for its spending plans, a minister-designate said on Friday. The three-year programme, …
'Never did I Say Only Akans Should Lead Ghana' – Osafo MaafoPeace FM Online
Osafo-Marfo justifies Senior Minister porfolioGhanaWeb
Energy VALCO will be resurrected – Osafo Marfo assuresPulse.com.gh
Citifmonline –YEN.COM.GH –Myjoyonline.com
all 47 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.