Ghana’s New President Nana Akufo-Addo Borrows from Former U.S Presidents Bush and Clinton’s Inaugural Speech | WATCH

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nana Akufo-Addo was inaugurated as president of Ghana yesterday. It has however, been revealed that while addressing the gathering at the Independence Square, Akufo-Addo used the same words from a 1993 Bill Clinton inaugural speech, and a 2001 George Bush inaugural speech. “I ask you to be citizens: citizens, not spectators; citizens, not subjects; responsible citizens […]

