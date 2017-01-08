Ghana’s New President Nana Akufo-Addo Borrows from Former U.S Presidents Bush and Clinton’s Inaugural Speech | WATCH
Nana Akufo-Addo was inaugurated as president of Ghana yesterday. It has however, been revealed that while addressing the gathering at the Independence Square, Akufo-Addo used the same words from a 1993 Bill Clinton inaugural speech, and a 2001 George Bush inaugural speech. “I ask you to be citizens: citizens, not spectators; citizens, not subjects; responsible citizens […]
