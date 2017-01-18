Home Affairs ‘beefs up’ security at OR Tambo following IS threat – Citizen
Citizen
Home Affairs 'beefs up' security at OR Tambo following IS threat
Citizen
Minister of Home Affairs, Malusi Gigaba, during a press briefing, 18 January 2017, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles. Minister Gigaba said the department had allocated R25m for the 2017/18 financial year, which would go towards hiring 58 immigration …
