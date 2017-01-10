Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gina Rodriguez Misses Her Golden Globes Gown: ‘I Should Have Gotten Married That Night!’ – PEOPLE.com

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


PEOPLE.com

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Gina Rodriguez Misses Her Golden Globes Gown: 'I Should Have Gotten Married That Night!'
PEOPLE.com
Gina Rodriguez really switched-up her red carpet style this year at the 2017 Golden Globes with a standout sparkly Naeem Khan halter gown (and Chopard jewels) that landed her on all our best dressed lists. But it's been two days since she returned the …
Sexy Stars: Christina Milian has provocative wardrobe mishap and Blac Chyna shows off post-baby bodyAOL News
8 best dressed women at the 2017 Golden GlobesTheCable
The Hottest Women At The 74th Annual Golden Globe AwardsFashionBeans

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.