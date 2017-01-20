“Girl Child Education More Important Than Building Of Mosques” – Emir Sanusi

The Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammad Sanusi II, has revealed that he is tired of receiving numerous requests from philanthropists asking to build mosques in Kano state instead of empowering the girl-child through education to ensure a sane society.

Speaking on Thursday at a conference on Islamic finance organized by the International Institute of Islamic Banking and Finance (IIIBF) at Bayero University, Kano, the Emir said it was not a coincidence that the Northwest region is the most backward in almost all indices of human development.

He said, “I’m just tired of people coming to me to say I want to build a new mosque. You know, we keep building mosques and our daughters are illiterates. “So, my appeal is that if you really want to help Kano, don’t come to me with a request to build a N300m mosque because I have enough mosques everywhere. And if I don’t have a mosque, I’ll build it myself. If you really want to help, go and educate a girl child in the village.”

Sanusi, while lamenting that over 50 per cent of girls between the age bracket of 18 and 20 were given out in marriage in the northern part of the country, said that the worrisome dimension of it was that 75 per cent of them could neither read nor write.

Calling for a review of laws to prevent early marriage and encourage girl-child education, he said:

“It is not a mere coincidence that this is where you have the highest levels of illiteracy, early marriage, divorce and the highest levels of domestic violence… “People need to understand that the law has to change. If you look at the medical data on maternal health, girls who get pregnant below the age of 15 are five times as likely to die as girls who get pregnant at the age of 20. Those who get pregnant under 18 are twice as likely to die as those who get pregnant at the age of 20. So, it is important that we look at this issue of early marriage.”

