GIRL CODE: Bella Hadid Reacts To Selena Gomez’s Makeout Session With Her Ex, The Weeknd

Following the release of make out photos and Public display of affection between Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, Bella Hadid has reacted to the viral photos. Bella Hadid whose ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd is in question took to her social media page on Instagram to unfollow Selena, her sister, Gigi Hadid’s friend. The model who broke…

The post GIRL CODE: Bella Hadid Reacts To Selena Gomez’s Makeout Session With Her Ex, The Weeknd appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

