Girl with ‘Strange’ Bum Bum Causes Controversy at Edo Night Club (Photos+Video)

As the people of Benin City yesterday night rested their heads in preparation for the hustle and work demands of the following day – Monday, a colourful event tagged the “Sunday Night Unusual” was going down big at the reigning Club Joker in the city.

The nightclub which is billed to host popular Nigerian rapper, Ice Prince was thrown into raptures following the appearance of a faceless lady with a massive bum. The lady rocked a skin-tight camouflage outfit that pimped up her physical appearance thereby tickling the brains of the already tipsy male attendees.



According to the club attendees, the lady whose picture can be seen above actually left a matured man going gaga as he drooled over the size of her bum amidst others willing to dance with her as well as have private moments.

Another lady locked in a public display of affection with her man stole the show as they kissed deeply under the colourful lights of Club Joker. The nightclub has overtime being tagged the ‘Money Club’ for well-to-do fun-seekers willing to hook up with the hottest young ladies in town.

Culled from :Tori