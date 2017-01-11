Pages Navigation Menu

Girl, 18, disowns Christianity over suit against her conversion to Islam – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 11, 2017


Girl, 18, disowns Christianity over suit against her conversion to Islam
Habiba Ishaku, whose exact age is yet to be established, ran away secretly in order to get married to Jamilu Lawal without parental consent. The girl reportedly dumped Christianity and turned to Islam in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina state.
