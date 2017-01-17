Giroud Could Join China In The Future

Olivier Giroud has revealed he could still move to China in the future, but will very much like to win the EPL with Arsenal first.

The former Montpellier man has won the FA Cup twice with the Gunners, but is yet to claim the League.

Giroud is prioritising winning a domestic league with Arsenal, before moving to China, no matter how tempting the offer is.

“Honestly, from my point of view I will tell you that I can understand,” Giroud told reporters when asked about the recent big-money moves to China.

“But if you asked me if I want to go now I will tell you no.

“The Premier League is my main target, but once I have won the title one day, why not, you never know.”

Giroud has scored 10 goals in 20 appearances in all competitions this term for Arsenal, who currently sit fourth in the Premier League – eight points behind leaders Chelsea ahead of Sunday’s encounter with Burnley.

The post Giroud Could Join China In The Future appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

