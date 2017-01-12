Pages Navigation Menu

Giroud, Koscielny, Coquelin commit future to Arsenal

Posted on Jan 12, 2017

Arsenal’s French trio Olivier Giroud, Laurent Koscielny and Francis Coquelin have all agreed contract extensions, the Premier League club announced on Thursday. The club said the three players had signed “long-term” contracts, but did not disclose the duration of their deals. “We are very pleased that three important members of our team have committed to […]

