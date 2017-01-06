Give Imo people water not halls – Ohakim blasts Okorocha
Former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim has accused the administration of Rochas Okorocha of incompetence. Ohakim spoke when he stopped at a water scheme his government built at Achingali in Obowo Local Government Area of the state. Ohakim while lamenting that the project had been abandoned, said “you can see that the water scheme […]
Give Imo people water not halls – Ohakim blasts Okorocha
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG