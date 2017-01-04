… Gives up on Enyeama’s return to Eagles

Super Eagles handler Germot Rohr has finally given up hope of convincing Lille of France safe hands, Vincent Enyeama to make a return to the Nigerian national team.

Rohr told Daily Sunsports in Lagos that the former Super Eagles captain seemed to have his mind made up to stick to his retirement from national team duties.

“When we had crisis in our hands after Carl Ikeme’s injury, I called him over 10 times and he never responded nor called back. We just have to move on with life and let him be.”

The coach commended Dan Akpeyi for his prompt response and playing his role well. He needs to buckle up and rise to the challenge because we can’t solely depend on Ikeme.

Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr had claimed back in September that Enyeama would make a sensational return to the Eagles.

Enyeama retired from international football last year, after falling out with former Nigeria coach, Sunday Oliseh.

Speaking on the future of Mikel touted to be heading to Spanish side Valencia or China, Rohr revealed that he would prefer to have the midfielder remain in Europe instead of heading to China.

“We give assistance where necessary for our players and for our captain, Mikel, I would prefer he stays he Europe and get high caliber games. If he moves to China and remains in top form, he would remain with the team. There are other players we have that we hope they move in the January transfer window.”

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

