Glo ambassador, MI, joins Professor Johnbull to Speak the Word in episode 26 – The Eagle Online

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in Entertainment


Glo ambassador, MI, joins Professor Johnbull to Speak the Word in episode 26
Globacom brand ambassador, Jude Abaga, who goes with the stage name MI, is billed to feature on the set of the hilarious TV Drama Series, Professor Johnbull, sponsored by the grandmasters of data, Globacom, as the sitcom screens its 26th episode this …
