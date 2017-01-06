GLO CAF Awards 2016 Ebonyi football fans urge Moses, others to sustain splendid form – Pulse Nigeria



GLO CAF Awards 2016 Ebonyi football fans urge Moses, others to sustain splendid form
Pulse Nigeria
The state's Sports Commissioner regretted that no Nigerian player was in the race for the best player's award. Published: 06.01.2017; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho play. Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho.
Senegal to host next Glo-CAF awards
