Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Glo-CAF Awards 2016 : Full list of winners

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The 2016 Glo CAF awards took place at the International convention centre, Abuja. Here’s the full list of winners:

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

  • African Player of the Year

Riyad MAHREZ (Algeria & Leicester City)

  • African Player of the Year – Based in Africa

Denis ONYANGO (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

  • Women’s Player of the Year

Asisat OSHOALA (Nigeria & Arsenal Ladies)

  • Most Promising Talent

Kelechi IHEANACHO (Nigeria & Manchester City)

  • Youth Player of the Year

Alex IWOBI (Nigeria and Arsenal)

  • Coach of the Year

Pitso MOSIMANE (Mamelodi Sundowns)

  • Club of the Year

Mamelodi Sundowns

  • National Team of the Year

Uganda

  • Women’s National Team of the Year

Nigeria

  • Referee of the Year

Bakary Papa GASSAMA

  • Football Leader of the Year

Manuel LOPES NASCIMENTO, President of Guinea Bissau Football Federation

  • Legend Award

Laurent POKOU, Former player of Cote d’Ivoire
Emilienne MBANGO, Former player of Cameroon

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.