Glo-CAF Awards 2016 : Full list of winners
The 2016 Glo CAF awards took place at the International convention centre, Abuja. Here’s the full list of winners:
- African Player of the Year
Riyad MAHREZ (Algeria & Leicester City)
Denis ONYANGO (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)
- Women’s Player of the Year
Asisat OSHOALA (Nigeria & Arsenal Ladies)
- Most Promising Talent
Kelechi IHEANACHO (Nigeria & Manchester City)
- Youth Player of the Year
Alex IWOBI (Nigeria and Arsenal)
- Coach of the Year
Pitso MOSIMANE (Mamelodi Sundowns)
- Club of the Year
Mamelodi Sundowns
- National Team of the Year
Uganda
- Women’s National Team of the Year
Nigeria
- Referee of the Year
Bakary Papa GASSAMA
- Football Leader of the Year
Manuel LOPES NASCIMENTO, President of Guinea Bissau Football Federation
- Legend Award
Laurent POKOU, Former player of Cote d’Ivoire
Emilienne MBANGO, Former player of Cameroon
