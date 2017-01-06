Glo-CAF Awards 2016 : Full list of winners

The 2016 Glo CAF awards took place at the International convention centre, Abuja. Here’s the full list of winners:

African Player of the Year

Riyad MAHREZ (Algeria & Leicester City)

African Player of the Year – Based in Africa

Denis ONYANGO (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Women’s Player of the Year

Asisat OSHOALA (Nigeria & Arsenal Ladies)

Most Promising Talent

Kelechi IHEANACHO (Nigeria & Manchester City)

Youth Player of the Year

Alex IWOBI (Nigeria and Arsenal)

Coach of the Year

Pitso MOSIMANE (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Club of the Year

Mamelodi Sundowns

National Team of the Year

Uganda

Women’s National Team of the Year

Nigeria

Referee of the Year

Bakary Papa GASSAMA

Football Leader of the Year

Manuel LOPES NASCIMENTO, President of Guinea Bissau Football Federation

Legend Award

Laurent POKOU, Former player of Cote d’Ivoire

Emilienne MBANGO, Former player of Cameroon

