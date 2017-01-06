Glo CAF Awards 2016: Mahrez, Aubameyang and Mane lead the line in CAF XI

All three players were shortlisted for the African Player of the Year award for 2016.

All three players who made the final shortlist for the African Footballer of the Year awards were named in the CAF XI that was released in a CAF awards ceremony that took place in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, on Thursday, January 5, 2017.

While Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez won the African Player of the Year award, his rivals Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund), and Senegalese forward, Sadio Mane (Liverpool) can take solace in their appearance on the continent’s Best XI.

The three lead a strong contingent of African stars who starred in their teams last year, as newly-crowned African Player of the Year (Based in Africa), Denis Onyango, who starred for South African side, Mamelodi Sundowns in their Absa Premiership and CAF Champions League triumphs was named as the man standing between the sticks.

To win that award, the Ugandan had to beat teammate Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe) and Zambian, Rainford Kalaba (TP Mazembe), both of whom can console themselves with being named as a midfield trio alongside South African midfielder, Keegan Dolly (Mamelodi Sundowns).

AS Vita‘s Joyce Lomalisa (Democratic Republic of Congo) is the only African-based defender named in the team. The left-back is named alongside Manchester United‘s Ivorian centre-back Eric Bailly who partners Tunisian, Aymen Abdenour (Valencia) at the heart of the defence.

Completing the team in a 4-3-3 position is 24-year-old Ivorian right-back Serge Aurier who plays for Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain.

The team will undoubtedly be in good hands with a manager of Pitso Mosimane‘s pedigree.

The 52-year-old South African was named as the Coach of the Year at the awards ceremony after guiding his Mamelodi Sundowns team to the Absa Premiership and CAF Champions League titles.

Here’s the full list of the CAF XI for 2016:

Denis Onyango; Serge Aurier, Aymen Abdenour, Eric Bailly, Joyce Lomalisa; Khama Billiat, Rainford Kalaba, Keegan Dolly; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez.

Substitutes: Aymen Mathlouthi (Tunisia & Etoile du Sahel), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & Napoli), Salif Coulibaly (Mali & TP Mazembe), Islam Slimani (Algeria & Leicester City), Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Roma), Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria & Manchester City), Alex Iwobi (Nigeria & Arsenal)

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

