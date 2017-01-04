Glo-CAF Awards 2016: Top 3 for all categories
On Thursday, 5 January 2017, the winners of the Glo-CAF Awards will be announced. In this report, cafonline has listed the top three players for all categories. Excerpts:
African Player of the Year
Pierre-Emerick AUBAMEYANG (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund)
Riyad MAHREZ (Algeria & Leicester City)
Sadio MANE (Senegal & Liverpool)
African Player of the Year – Based in Africa
Denis ONYANGO (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)
Khama BILLIAT (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns)
Rainford KALABA (Zambia & TP Mazembe)
Women’s Player of the Year
Asisat OSHOALA (Nigeria & Arsenal Ladies)
Elizabeth ADDO (Ghana & Kvarnsvedensik)
Gabrielle ABOUDI ONGUENE (Cameroon & Rossyanka)
Most Promising Talent
Elia MESCHAK (DR Congo & TP Mazembe)
Kelechi IHEANACHO (Nigeria & Manchester City)
Naby KEITA (Guinea & RB Leipzig)
Youth Player of the Year
Alex IWOBI (Nigeria and Arsenal)
Eric AYIAH (Ghana and Charity FC)
Sandra OWUSU-ANSAH (Ghana and Supreme Ladies)
Coach of the Year
Florent IBENGE (DR Congo national team)
Pitso MOSIMANE (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Florence OMAGBEMI (Nigeria women’s national team)
Club of the Year
Mamelodi Sundowns
TP Mazembe
Zesco United
National Team of the Year
DR Congo
Senegal
Uganda
Women’s National Team of the Year
Cameroon
Nigeria
South Africa
Referee of the Year
Bakary Papa GASSAMA
Ghead Zaglol GRISHA
Malang DIEDHIOU
Football Leader of the Year
Manuel LOPES NASCIMENTO, President of Guinea Bissau Football
Federation Legend Award
Laurent POKOU, Former player of Cote d’Ivoire
Emilienne MBANGO, Former player of Cameroon
Africa Finest XI
Goalkeeper: Denis ONYANGO (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)
Defenders: Serge AURIER (Cote d’Ivoire & Paris Saint-Germain),
Aymen ABDENNOUR (Tunisia & Valencia), Eric BAILLY (Cote
d’Ivoire & Manchester United), Joyce LOMALISA (DR Congo & AS
Vita)
Midfielders: Khama BILLIAT (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns),
Rainford KALABA (Zambia & TP Mazembe), Keegan DOLLY (South
Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns),
Forwards: Pierre-Emerick AUBAMEYANG (Gabon & Borussia
Dortmund), Sadio MANE (Senegal & Liverpool), Riyad MAHREZ
(Algeria & Leicester City)
Substitutes
Aymen MATHLOUTHI (Tunisia & Etoile du Sahel), Kalidou
KOULIBALY (Senegal & Napoli), Salif COULIBALY (Mali & TP
Mazembe), Islam SLIMANI (Algeria & Leicester City), Mohamed
Salah (Egypt & Roma), Kelechi IHEANACHO (Nigeria & Manchester
City), Alex IWOBI (Nigeria and Arsenal)
