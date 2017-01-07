Pages Navigation Menu

Glo CAF Awards: Arsenal hail Iwobi, Oshoala – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Sports


Glo CAF Awards: Arsenal hail Iwobi, Oshoala
English Premier League side Arsenal have congratulated their talented Nigerian duo Alex Iwobi and Asisat Oshoala for winning CAF awards during the annual ceremony on Thursday night. Iwobi scooped the Youth Player of the Year award and Oshoala went …
