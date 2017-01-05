Glo-CAF Awards: CAF Drops U-23 Eagles From National Team of the Year Category

Nigeria’s U-23 team have been dropped from the National team of the year Category in the Glo-CAF Awards. The Samson Siasia tutored side who won Bronze at the Rio 2016 Olympics were dropped by the Africa’s Football governing body on Wednesday.

Reacting to the news, former Nigeria goal keeper, Dosu Joseph described CAF’s decision as disappointing.

The Nigerian side won Bronze at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and were initially listed along with DR Congo, Senegal, Uganda and Guinea Bissau in the the category.

In a chat with Sports Radio, Dosu however stated that it was a sad reality fans of the team must accept.

