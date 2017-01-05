Glo-CAF Awards: CAF Drops U-23 Eagles From National Team of the Year Category
Nigeria’s U-23 team have been dropped from the National team of the year Category in the Glo-CAF Awards. The Samson Siasia tutored side who won Bronze at the Rio 2016 Olympics were dropped by the Africa’s Football governing body on Wednesday.
Reacting to the news, former Nigeria goal keeper, Dosu Joseph described CAF’s decision as disappointing.
The Nigerian side won Bronze at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and were initially listed along with DR Congo, Senegal, Uganda and Guinea Bissau in the the category.
In a chat with Sports Radio, Dosu however stated that it was a sad reality fans of the team must accept.
__________
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2015 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
The post Glo-CAF Awards: CAF Drops U-23 Eagles From National Team of the Year Category appeared first on SIGNAL.
This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG