Glo-CAF Awards : Diamond Platinumz, Femi Kuti, Flavour To Perform

Top music acts from different parts of African continent have been lined up to entertain guests, VIPs and members of the football community at the 2016 Glo-CAF Awards gala holding in Abuja, Nigeria on 5th January, 2017.

Prominent on the list is afro beat musician and son of late Fela-Anikulapo Kuti, Femi Kuti. Others are Nigerian recording artist, dancer, songwriter, and performer, Chinedu Okoli, popularly called Flavour N’abania, Diamond Platinumz, a Bongo Flava recording artist and singer from Tanzania and one of Nigeria’s most prominent female singers, Omawumi. Also listed are South African chart busting electric soul singers, Muffinz, Sessime, a songwriter, performer and singer, generally regarded as the new star of afropoprock in Benin Republic, and Nigeria’s Afro-pop singer, Yemi Alade.

Femi Kuti who started his own Positive Force band in 1986 is renowned for a percussive blend of jazz and funk to his music. Diamond is best known for his hit song “Number One” which kept him on top of the chart for a long period. He is very influential among his fans, and is said to be the most loved and decorated Tanzanian artist at the moment.

Flavour, the prolific Nigerian recording artist, dancer, songwriter, and performer will also add colour to the night.

Sessime (Bidossesi Christelle Guedou) is a leading musician from Benin Republic and has to her credit many albums including “Wazakoua ” meaning save the children.

Also billed to perform at the event is Nigerian singing sensation and Glo Ambassador Omawumi.

Other acts billed to perform at the show include the South African group, Muffinz who have unleashed at heir beautiful world of eclectic soul music on the South African public.

Yemi Alade is a Nigerian Afro-pop singer who made her musical debut in an all-girl group called Noty Spices in 2005, but her music became widely popular after she won the Peak Talent Show in 2009.

All these artistes will be joined by the duo of Nigeria’s top Disc Jockey, DJ Jimmy Jatt, who will delight the guests with good music.

Globacom said an exciting and interesting night awaits guests at the 2016 Glo CAF Awards. The 2016 Glo –CAF Awards will be transmitted live between 8.15 pm and 12.am on Supersport Channel 4 (204), SS 9 (209) and on GOTV.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

