GLO-CAF Awards: RMD, Mimi Fawaz to host award ceremony

Respected Nigerian actor Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) and popular sports presenter Mimi Fawaz are to host the 2017 GLO-CAF Awards in Abuja.

The GLO-CAF Awards will hold on Thursday, December 7 at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja which hosted the previous edition.

RMD a famed Nollywood actor and Fawaz who has worked for CNN and EPSN will host the awards where the winner of the 2016 African Player of the Year will be announced.

Holder Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been included in the three-man short-list for the award.

Aubameyang won the award in 2015 for his impressive form for Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund.

Algeria international Riyad Mahrez also makes the list and is favourite to win the award after leading Leicester City to a shocking Premier League win in the year under review.

He also won the BBC African Player of Year in December 2016 .

Mahrez scored 17 goals and had 12 assists to help Leicester City win their first league title in history.

Senegal international and Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has also been shortlisted.

