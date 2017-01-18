Global body commends Nigeria for improved transparency in extractive industry

“After a careful review of Nigeria’s efforts … the EITI Board has decided that Nigeria is making meaningful progress…”

The post Global body commends Nigeria for improved transparency in extractive industry appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

