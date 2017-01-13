Global food prices fall 5th year in a row – FAO
Prices of food around the world have declined, in some cases by 1.5 per cent below 2015 levels, a monthly UN report has said. According to a press statement issued on Thursday by the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), data from 2016 revealed a declining trend for the fifth year in a row. “Bumper harvests…
