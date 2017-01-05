Glo/CAF Awards: Mahrez set to detrone Aubameyang
ANNUAL CAF Awards enters its 25th edition this year and the Awards Gala will take place for the second time running in the Nigerian capital, Abuja. On Thursday, 5 January 2017; the King of African football will be crowned at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, among the trio of last year’s winner, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang […]
