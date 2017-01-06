Pages Navigation Menu

#GloCAFAwards2016: Full List Of Winners [Photos]

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

African Player of the Year

Riyad Mahrez Emerges Winner Of African Player Of The Year Award 2016

  1. Riyad MAHREZ (Algeria & Leicester City) – 361 votes
  2. Pierre-Emerick AUBAMEYANG (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund) – 313 votes
  3. Sadio MANE (Senegal & Liverpool) – 186 votes

African Player of the Year – Based in Africa: Denis ONYANGO

African Player of the Year – Based in Africa

  1. Denis ONYANGO (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns) – 252 votes
  2. Khama BILLIAT (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns) – 228 votes
  3. Rainford KALABA (Zambia & TP Mazembe) – 206 votes
Women’s player of the Year: Asisat OSHOALA: (Nigeria & Arsenal Ladies)

Women’s player of the Year

Asisat OSHOALA (Nigeria & Arsenal Ladies)

Most Promising Talent
Kelechi IHEANACHO (Nigeria & Manchester City)

Most Promising Talent

Youth Player of the Year Alex IWOBI (Nigeria and Arsenal)

Youth Player of the Year

Alex IWOBI (Nigeria and Arsenal)

Coach of the Year Pitso MOSIMANE (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Coach of the Year

Pitso MOSIMANE (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Club of the Year: Mamelodi Sundowns

 Club of the Year

Mamelodi Sundowns

 National Team of the Year                                                    

Uganda

Women’s National Team of the Year: Nigeria

Women’s National Team of the Year

Nigeria 

Referee of the Year: Bakary Papa GASSAMA (Gambia)

Referee of the Year

Bakary Papa GASSAMA (Gambia)     

Football Leader of the Year

Manuel LOPES NASCIMENTO, President of Guinea Bissau Football Federation

Legend Award

Laurent POKOU – Former player of Cote d’Ivoire

Emilienne MBANGO – Former player of Cameroon

Platinum Award

His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Africa Finest XI - Glo-CAF 2016 Award

Africa Finest XI

Goalkeeper: Denis ONYANGO (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Defenders: Serge AURIER (Cote d’Ivoire & Paris Saint-Germain), Aymen ABDENNOUR (Tunisia & Valencia), Eric BAILLY (Cote d’Ivoire & Manchester United), Joyce LOMALISA (DR Congo & AS Vita)

Midfielders: Khama BILLIAT (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns), Rainford KALABA (Zambia & TP Mazembe), Keegan DOLLY (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns),

Forwards: Pierre-Emerick AUBAMEYANG (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund), Sadio MANE (Senegal & Liverpool), Riyad MAHREZ (Algeria & Leicester City)

Substitutes

Aymen MATHLOUTHI (Tunisia & Etoile du Sahel), Kalidou KOULIBALY (Senegal & Napoli), Salif COULIBALY (Mali & TP Mazembe), Islam SLIMANI (Algeria & Leicester City), Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Roma), Kelechi IHEANACHO (Nigeria & Manchester City), Alex IWOBI (Nigeria and Arsenal).

 

Photo credit: CAF/@CAF_Online

