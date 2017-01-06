Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#GloCAFAwards2016: Full List of Winners

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Last night, the Glo CAF Awards took place at the International Conference Center Abuja, and Riyad Mahrez was crowned the new African Football King. Nigeria’s Alex Iwobi won the Youth Player of The Year award, Asisat Oshola went home with the Women’s Player of the Year award and the CAF Platinum Award was presented to…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post #GloCAFAwards2016: Full List of Winners appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.