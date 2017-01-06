#GloCAFAwards2016: Full List of Winners
Last night, the Glo CAF Awards took place at the International Conference Center Abuja, and Riyad Mahrez was crowned the new African Football King. Nigeria’s Alex Iwobi won the Youth Player of The Year award, Asisat Oshola went home with the Women’s Player of the Year award and the CAF Platinum Award was presented to…
