#GloCAFAwards2016: Mimi Fawaz, Richard Mofe-Damijo To Emcee Award Ceremony Tonight – 360Nobs.com
|
360Nobs.com
|
#GloCAFAwards2016: Mimi Fawaz, Richard Mofe-Damijo To Emcee Award Ceremony Tonight
360Nobs.com
The spotlight will beam on popular Nigerian actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo and Mimi Fawaz, a premium show host and presenter of Sports 360 on Vox Africa, as they host the 2016 GLO-CAF Awards in Abuja tonight, January 5, 2017. Mimi has worked for CNN, …
RMD to host Caf awards
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG