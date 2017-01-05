GloCAFAwards2016: Mimi Fawaz, Richard Mofe-Damijo To Emcee Award Ceremony Tonight – 360Nobs.com

Pages Navigation Menu

#GloCAFAwards2016: Mimi Fawaz, Richard Mofe-Damijo To Emcee Award Ceremony Tonight

#GloCAFAwards2016: Mimi Fawaz, Richard Mofe-Damijo To Emcee Award Ceremony Tonight
The spotlight will beam on popular Nigerian actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo and Mimi Fawaz, a premium show host and presenter of Sports 360 on Vox Africa, as they host the 2016 GLO-CAF Awards in Abuja tonight, January 5, 2017. Mimi has worked for CNN, …
