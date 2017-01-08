Gloom as govt. demolishes Oshodi curtain market

2017 is starting on a gloomy note for Oshodi traders as the Lagos State Government, yesterday destroyed the Olorunsogo market. The demolition of the popular curtain and interior decoration material market commenced around 12am.

The 14-building plazas housed 368 units of shops, 144 open stores and 129 small units stores for meat sellers, household items traders among others.

Destroyed commodities varied from curtain materials to hanging poles, sewing machines, electrical appliances, beauty kits, etc.

The police and Lagos Task Force officials were heavily deployed to the premises to prevent the area boys from formenting trouble and looting of the goods.

As soon as the day broke, traders besieged the scene, scavenging what they could from the rubble. Many lamented the government’s action, describing it as an unfair treatment of businesses in the state.

According to them, they were not updated on the particular date of demolition. While admitting that hints had spread round the market many months earlier, it was not honoured as there was no official warning from any agency of the state.

On his part, the Babaloja, Olorunsogo Ultra modern market, Lukman, said the traders were adequately informed of government’s plan to demolish since October but majority disbelieved the warning.He said the government extended their stay till December 31st, 2016 for them to make festive sales.He, however, pleaded with the state not to renege on its pledge to return the shop owners to the market after reconstruction. The matter according to the traders is already in court and the last adjournment date is February 9.

