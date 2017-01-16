Glowing Mama Ciara Stuns on the Cover of Cosmopolitan South Africa

Singer and Model, Ciara, is the cover star of Cosmopolitan SA for the February issue. The singer shared this news on her Twitter page. Ciara shares her heartbreak, romance and starting over in the magazine issue. She tweeted this ” Honoured. Thanks @cosmopolitansa See her Tweet Honored. Thanks @Cosmopolitansa ❤ pic.twitter.com/rG5SdSvuEP — Ciara (@ciara) January […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

