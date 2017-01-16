Go to China, Conte tells Costa

Antonio Conte will hold talks with Diego Costa at Chelsea’s training ground tomorrow, according to Sky sources.

The Premier League’s top scorer was left out of the squad for Saturday’s win at Leicester, officially with a back injury but against the backdrop of a £30m-a-year offer from the Chinese Super League.

Tianjin Quanjian are the interested club, and sources say a row between the striker and his manager in the week ended with Conte telling Costa to “go to China”.

It is understood Costa’s representatives are now asking Chelsea to double his wages to £300,000 despite the two-and-a-half years remaining on his current contract, although one source insists he is happy at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich will not consider selling the player this month, according to sources, and talks between Costa and Conte will take place at Cobham this week.

Conte said: “I think it’s important to have another plan, to play without a No 9 is another solution. It is important. To have a different solution is important for me and for the team.”

The post Go to China, Conte tells Costa appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

