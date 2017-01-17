Pages Navigation Menu

Goals dry up at Nations Cup as favourites struggle again

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Sports

The African Nations Cup produced a meagre total of one goal in two matches on Monday, as the pre-tournament favourites continued to struggle with holders Ivory Coast held by outsiders Togo. The Elephants had to settle for a 0-0 draw in the opening match of a double bill played in stifling conditions at the Stade…

