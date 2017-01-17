Goals dry up at Nations Cup as favourites struggle again
The African Nations Cup produced a meagre total of one goal in two matches on Monday, as the pre-tournament favourites continued to struggle with holders Ivory Coast held by outsiders Togo. The Elephants had to settle for a 0-0 draw in the opening match of a double bill played in stifling conditions at the Stade…
The post Goals dry up at Nations Cup as favourites struggle again appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG