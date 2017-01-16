Goals Not Important To Hazard

Eden Hazard is insisting scoring goals is not important to him, as long as Chelsea keeps winning and the fans go home happy.

The Belgium captain has had a fine season in the 2016-17 campaign, scoring nine goals in 20 epl matches.

Nevertheless, personal success is not what drives Hazard, who claims he just wants to enjoy himself and please the supporters.

“For me, football is like this: I go on the pitch and I try to enjoy it. I do not look at statistics, I do not look at goals, I just want to go on the pitch,” Hazard told Chelsea Magazine.

“I prefer to win 5-0 and I play an amazing game, but do not score or assist, than play a bad game where I score two goals and we win 2-0.

“Football is simple, you just have to win games, so I go on the pitch, I try to do my best and try to make the fans happy. This is why I play, for my enjoyment and also for the fans.

“It is like when I go to watch a movie or a spectacle, I want to be happy. For me, when all the fans come to a game, they have to be happy, so it is my job to do make sure they are and I try every game.”

The post Goals Not Important To Hazard appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

