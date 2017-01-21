Pages Navigation Menu

GOC orders soldiers in Anambra to engage cultists, violent herdsmen, agitators

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Adamu Abubakar on Thursday visited 34 Brigade Owerri where he was briefed by the Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Kay Ishiaku on the operational readiness of the Formation. Thereafter, he and his team inspected some Artillery guns, armoury, the Brigade’s Range and accommodation for Officers, Soldiers […]

