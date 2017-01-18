GOC Warns Troops, Corps Members Against Lawlessness

…Affirms troops combat readiness

The new General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 division, Nigerian Army, Enugu, Major General Adamu Abubakar, on Wednesday warned troops under his command against all forms of lawlessness while discharging their official duties.

He gave the warning in an address to the troops and members of the National Youths Service Corp (NYSC) serving in 13 brigade of the Nigerian army, Calabar, respectively.

He urged the corp members to be dedicated to their national duties at all times and remain good ambassadors of their father land; Nigeria.

Abubakar, who said he was in Cross River State as part of his tour of army formations within the 82 division, urged the troops to always pass their complaints, if any, through the appropriate channel of communication.

The 82 division in Enugu covers Nigerian army formations in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi and Cross River states.

According to General Abubakar, “If there is any problem, pass it through the normal channel.”

The GOC assured the troops of better welfare packages, adding that no stone will be left unturned to enhance their productivity.

He said the familiarization visit was an opportunity for him to meet the troops and their commanders, inorder to ascertain their challenges and needs.

Shortly after addressing the troops, General Abubakar, in an interview with newsmen, also expressed satisfaction over the troops combat readiness.

” With the briefing I have received and with what I have read so far, in the past three weeks, I am satisfied”, he said.

The GOC, who was received at the 13 brigade by its commander, Brig Gen. Bulama Biu among other senior officers, inspected the quarter guards upon his arrival.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

