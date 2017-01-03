God did not bring Nigeria together – Niger Delta groups reply Wike
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has come under heavy attacks over a recent comment credited to him that the unity of Nigeria cannot be negotiated. Three civil society organizations in the Niger Delta, have countered his assertion, saying that Wike’s unconditional support for the unity and indivisibility of a defective federal structure that favours […]
