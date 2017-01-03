Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

God did not bring Nigeria together – Niger Delta groups‎ reply Wike

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

wike-ganju

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has come under heavy attacks over a recent comment credited to him that the unity of Nigeria cannot be negotiated. Three civil society organizations in the Niger Delta, have countered his assertion, saying that Wike’s unconditional support for the unity and indivisibility of a defective federal structure that favours […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

God did not bring Nigeria together – Niger Delta groups‎ reply Wike

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.